 

Industry-First Electric Vaccine Vehicle Launches to Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:00  |  83   |   |   

In response to the ongoing challenges facing vaccine distributors, segment leaders Element, Club Car, AYRO and Gallery Carts have teamed up to develop a compact, zero-emissions vehicle offering that helps make vaccines more accessible.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the launch of the Electric Vaccine Vehicle (EVV) www.vaccineEV.com , which is designed specifically to mobilize a flexible, safe and efficient means of delivering vaccines and testing to millions of people in 2021 and beyond.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (“Element”), the world’s largest pure-play automotive fleet manager will offer sales, financing solutions and vehicle management services throughout the vehicle lifecycle to EVV fleet operators. Club Car, one of the most respected names in the golf and utility vehicle industry, will provide sales and service support for the vehicles to Element and its Clients. Each company will leverage its national footprint and expertise to facilitate the deployment of EVVs and meet urgent demand.

The EVV is a self-contained, all-electric transportation solution that has been optimized to store, transport, and deliver testing and vaccines to a large population across a wide variety of environments and locations. The zero-emissions vehicle features medical-grade equipment and a made-to-order design by AYRO and mobile cart’s leader Gallery, expanding on the companies’ existing food service vehicle models. When partnered with community healthcare systems, it makes safe and rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution possible by reaching patients in need and managing demand at aggregation centers. It can traverse tight areas and help reduce wait times at central distribution locations by meeting patients at their place in line. When configured as a street-legal vehicle it can serve populations unable to get to vaccination sites because they don’t have access to transportation —including millions of high-risk older adults and low-income households.

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Industry-First Electric Vaccine Vehicle Launches to Expand Access to COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing In response to the ongoing challenges facing vaccine distributors, segment leaders Element, Club Car, AYRO and Gallery Carts have teamed up to develop a compact, zero-emissions vehicle offering that helps make vaccines more accessible. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
AYRO, Inc. Announces $41,800,000 Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:53 Uhr
305
AYRO (Mkap $38 M) Die nächste Tesla ?