ScoutCam Appoints Seasoned Hi-Tech Executive Yovav Sameah as Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Sameah’s appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile new appointments to key positions in the Company
OMER, Israel, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yovav Sameah as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sameah will replace Dr. Yaron Silberman, who will step down to pursue new opportunities.
Mr. Sameah is a senior level executive with extensive hands-on experience in management, business leadership and strategy. He most recently served as CEO of Frontline PCB Solutions, a non-public worldwide leading provider of Pre-Production and Industry 4.0 SW solutions in the PCB industry, presently owned by KLA-Tencor Corp. Prior to Frontline PCB Solutions, he served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Products Officer at Orbotech. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sameah held a wide range of positions from project and product management to senior managerial positions in the electronic components sector as well as the PCB hardware and software components industries.
“I would like to first thank Dr. Yaron Silberman for his significant contribution to the Company over the years. Dr. Silberman played an essential role in laying the groundwork for the Company’s transition from an R&D company to an innovative commercial company,” said Prof. Benad Goldwasser, the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Prof. Goldwasser added, “I’m glad to welcome Mr. Sameah as the Company’s new CEO. Mr. Sameah has vast experience in leading global hi-tech companies and has a proven ability to generate significant worldwide sales. ScoutCam is now ripe to graduate from its status as an R&D phase company, and we will look to Mr. Sameah to apply his talents and navigate us forward as we transition to a fully-commercialized international company with sales and customers across various industries. I am confident that he will become a significant addition to our management team. This appointment follows a series of new appointments to the Company’s leadership as well as to its board of directors. We are excited to benefit from the expansive network and base of knowledge of our newly established team and believe their contribution to the Company will be invaluable.”
