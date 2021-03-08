ScoutCam Appoints Seasoned Hi-Tech Executive Yovav Sameah as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Sameah’s appointment is the latest in a series of high-profile new appointments to key positions in the Company

OMER, Israel, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScoutCam (OTCQB:SCTC), a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yovav Sameah as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sameah will replace Dr. Yaron Silberman, who will step down to pursue new opportunities.

Mr. Sameah is a senior level executive with extensive hands-on experience in management, business leadership and strategy. He most recently served as CEO of Frontline PCB Solutions, a non-public worldwide leading provider of Pre-Production and Industry 4.0 SW solutions in the PCB industry, presently owned by KLA-Tencor Corp. Prior to Frontline PCB Solutions, he served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Products Officer at Orbotech. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sameah held a wide range of positions from project and product management to senior managerial positions in the electronic components sector as well as the PCB hardware and software components industries.