Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.03.2021, 14:30 | 39 | 0 | 0 08.03.2021, 14:30 | HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day at Gabelli & Company’s 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, to be held virtually on Thursday March 18, 2021.

About Sharps Compliance Corp. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com . Company Contact: Diana Diaz Sharps Compliance Corp. Email: ddiaz@sharpsinc.com Office: (713) 660-3547 Investor Contact: John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau Institutional Marketing Services Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com Office: (203) 972-9200









Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Sharps Compliance Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer