 

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, announced today that Michael Poirier, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Qualigen, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held March 16-18 2021.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Presentation Details are as follows:

Date:     Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time:    3:00 pm EDT.

Management will be available throughout the day on March 17, 2021 for virtual one-on-one meetings.

Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference (virtual) will provide investors a broad spectrum of public and private healthcare companies spanning all major sectors of the healthcare industry: bio & specialty pharmaceuticals; biotechnology; medical devices; life science tools and diagnostics; healthcare information technology and distribution; and healthcare providers and servicers.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, as well as maintaining and expanding its core FDA-approved FastPack System, which has been used successfully in diagnostics for 20 years. The Company's cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. The foundational nucleolin-targeting DNA aptamer of ALAN, AS1411, is also a drug candidate for use in treating COVID-19 and other viral-based infectious diseases. RAS-F is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules for preventing mutated RAS genes’ proteins from binding to their effector proteins; preventing this binding could stop tumor growth, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device candidate for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds.

