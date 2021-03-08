 

Saatchi Art Presents the Launch of The Other Art Fair Virtual Editions, An Innovative New Virtual Reality Art Fair Series

In Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, the Global Launch of these VR Art Fairs Offers Guests Unique Programming, Live Experiences and Unparalleled Access to Top Emerging Artists

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, will launch its new virtual reality art fair series with The Other Art Fair Global Virtual Editions on March 10-14. This debut Global Virtual Edition event will feature 75 of The Other Art Fair’s top emerging artists from around the globe within a three-dimensional virtual fair environment -- no headset required. The event will be supported by an immersive online program hosted on theotherartfair.com that will bring the unique experience of attending one of The Other Art Fair’s live events to life virtually for a global audience.

“The Other Art Fair is known for creating a highly experiential program for fairgoers, while providing them access to exciting new emerging artists,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Our new Virtual Edition fairs beautifully adapt that in-real-life experience to our innovative virtual platform, offering participants the chance to explore artist booths, participate in live fair tours, workshops and lectures, and gain direct access to the exhibiting artists, all from the comfort of their computer or phone.”

The Global Virtual Edition kicks off the worldwide 2021 virtual fair tour for The Other Art Fair, which will include dedicated virtual events for all Fair exhibitions, including events in Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Brooklyn, Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto. Each Virtual Edition event will also feature workshops and VR programming unique to that city, creating a special experience that celebrates each market and its local art community. A signature element to every The Other Art Fair event is the direct connection attendees have to exhibiting artists. The Virtual Edition allows fairgoers to schedule a live chat with an exhibiting artist for a one-on-one discussion about the artist’s process, key artworks for sale and a chance to learn more about the artist’s background.

Added Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group, “at Leaf Group, we are constantly striving to create the best experience possible for our audiences, and we are excited for the launch of The Other Art Fair’s first virtual reality fair. This innovative program further strengthens our mission of supporting artists worldwide through a virtual reality platform that connects them with a global art collector audience.”

