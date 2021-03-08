Millrock Announces Closing of Bought Deal and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placements

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO) ("Millrock" or the “Company") reports that the upsized bought deal (underwritten by REDPLUG Inc.) and concurrent non-brokered private placements reported in the Company’s news releases of February 23 and March 2, 2021 (together, the “Financings”) have closed.



Gross proceeds totaling $3,146,434.80 were raised by the Company’s issuance of 37,016,880 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.085 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), including 4,311,000 Units issued pursuant to REDPLUG Inc.’s exercise of the over-allotment option. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the “Unit Warrants”). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.1275 per share for two years from the date of issuance.