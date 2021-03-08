Millrock Announces Closing of Bought Deal and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placements
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO) ("Millrock" or the “Company") reports that the upsized bought
deal (underwritten by REDPLUG Inc.) and concurrent non-brokered private placements reported in the Company’s news releases of February 23 and March 2, 2021 (together, the
“Financings”) have closed.
Gross proceeds totaling $3,146,434.80 were raised by the Company’s issuance of 37,016,880 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.085 per Unit (the “Offering Price”), including 4,311,000 Units issued pursuant to REDPLUG Inc.’s exercise of the over-allotment option. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the “Unit Warrants”). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.1275 per share for two years from the date of issuance.
Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented: “We were very pleased to have received such strong support from our existing shareholder base in this financing and we welcome new shareholders. The funds we have raised will be put to good use for generation of new projects. While gold will still be a focus commodity, we are looking to expand our portfolio with greater emphasis on copper, nickel, and a variety of other critical and strategic metals. Generative efforts in the past 18 months have led to some excellent funding partnerships with earn-in companies. The coming year will see a lot of drilling on Millrock controlled projects. We will be hoping to make the transformative discovery that will result in the share price appreciation we all want to see.”
Officers and directors of Millrock subscribed for a total of 1,300,880 Units in the financing. These subscriptions constitute “related party” transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, these subscriptions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the participating officers and directors, nor the fair market value of the consideration paid, exceeds 25% of Millrock’s market capitalization.
