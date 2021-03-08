WRAP Appoints Tom Smith as Chief Executive Officer

TEMPE, Ariz., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("WRAP" or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today announced that Tom Smith has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Smith had been serving as WRAP’s interim Chief Executive since October 27, 2020. He joined WRAP in March 2019 as the Company's President and increased sales by 460% in 2020, selling WRAP’s remote restraint public safety device to 36 countries to date.

Scot Cohen, WRAP’s co-founder and Executive Chairman, commented: “With nearly 30 years serving law enforcement and public safety, we feel Tom’s experience as an industry veteran and proven leader position him for success in serving as WRAP's Chief Executive Officer. As the co-founder and former President and Chairman of TASER International, Tom has demonstrated the ability to lead an organization through rapid growth.”

“I am excited to continue leading this company and by the opportunity this exceptional team has in front of them to make lasting changes to public safety,” said CEO Tom Smith. “We are a global company dedicated to improving safety in our communities through de-escalation and the avoidance of excessive use of force. In continuing to work closely with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, I am optimistic that WRAP will help create a new era of policing and crisis response."

Today’s announcements stem from the Board’s discussions and ongoing engagement with WRAP’s stockholders. This includes significant support from Elwood “Woody” G. Norris, who is also the Company’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. The Company and Mr. Norris have reached an agreement, which, among other things, sets forth the management change and future appointment of two new independent directors to the Board and includes customary standstill and voting provisions that will be filed on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.