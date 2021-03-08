Nexstim Plc publishes an EU growth prospectus regarding EUR 6.6 million subscription rights issue

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ( ”Nexstim” or ”Company” ) announces with reference to the company announcement published earlier today regarding a subscription rights issue totaling approximately EUR 6.6 million , that the Company has prepared an EU growth prospectus which the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has approved on 8 March 2021. The Board of Directors of Nexstim has resolved to publish the EU growth prospectus on 8 March 2021 and it shall be notified to Sweden.

Finnish version of the EU growth Prospectus will be available approximately on 8 March 2021 on the Nexstim’s website at http://www.nexstim.com/investors/rights-issue-2021 and at the registered office of the Company at Elimäenkatu 9 B, 00510 Helsinki. Moreover, the Finnish version of the EU growth prospectus will be available at the reception of the Nasdaq Helsinki Office at Fabianinkatu 14, 00100 Helsinki.



The EU growth prospectus in English and summary in Swedish will be available on Nexstim’s website at http://www.nexstim.com/investors/rights-issue-2021 approximately on 8 March 2021.

NEXSTIM PLC

Leena Niemistö, Chair of the Board of Directors

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com



Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se



About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment