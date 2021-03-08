 

Cassava Sciences to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing product candidates for Alzheimer’s disease, has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, a virtual event being held Tuesday, March 9th, and Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. Management is scheduled to present and will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the conference.

Management’s presentation will be available for on-demand viewing through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal beginning at 7:00 am ET on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

A webcast of Cassava Sciences’ presentation can be accessed under the ‘Investors’ tab at www.CassavaSciences.com and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

About Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease, much less reverse its course. As of 2020, there were approximately 50 million people worldwide living with dementia, a figure expected to increase to 150 million by 2050.1 The annual global cost of dementia is now above $1 trillion, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, a charitable organization.

About Simufilam, the Company’s Lead Drug Candidate
Simufilam is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science for simufilam is published in peer-reviewed journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease. Cassava Sciences is also developing an investigational diagnostic, called SavaDx, to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test. Simufilam and SavaDx were both developed in-house. Both product candidates are substantially funded by peer-review research grant awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third party.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
eschoen@CassavaSciences.com
(512) 501-2450 

1 Alzheimer's Disease International, Dementia Statistics, available on-line and accessed February 20, 2021:
https://www.alzint.org/about/dementia-facts-figures/dementia-statistic ...




