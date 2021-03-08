OPPO gears up to launch its latest Reno5 Series of all-5G smartphones in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, will launch the all-new Reno5 Series in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) next week. The company's first 'all-5G' launch includes three variants - Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G and Reno5 Z 5G – that both boast the ultra-fast speed and power of 5G.

True to its 2021 theme 'Technology for mankind, kindness for the world', OPPO believes that 5G will empower humanity to live fully connected lives and reap the full benefits of a technology-powered world. The grand launch of the Reno5 series in MEA, themed 'Featuring You', will take place on Tuesday 16 March 2021 at 8:00 PM UAE time (GMT +4), hosted virtually on the brand's official social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. UAE consumers are welcome to join the event and explore OPPO's latest smartphone innovation, by clicking on the links www.facebook.com/oppo, www.youtube.com/oppoarabia and https://twitter.com/oppoarabia.

Following a successful global launch, the Reno5 series is set to take the UAE market by storm with industry-leading Qualcomm 5G chipsets, best-in-class AI-powered all-scene photography, never-seen-before portrait photography and videography, and 65W SuperVOOC2.0 Flash Charge – the safest and one of the fastest charging technologies commercially available in the world, delivering a full charge of Reno5 battery in 35 minutes.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "The Reno5 Series is our first ever 'all-5G' launch and we are very excited to bring you the latest and best in ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity. Understanding customer needs is a top priority for us at OPPO, hence while designing the Reno5 series, we made sure to pack it with not just powerful hardware and ground-breaking imaging technology, but also the latest in connectivity. Launching a 5G-only series was inspired by our theme for this year, 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', which pushes us to do everything with heart and soul, for the benefit of people. We're also excited to have our brand ambassador, Mohamed Salah, on board as he sets an example when it comes to achieving goals and dreams, which are also part of our brand's many values."