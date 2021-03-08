 

OPPO gears up to launch its latest Reno5 Series of all-5G smartphones in the UAE

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:36  |  77   |   |   

- All three Reno5 series variants are 5G models, enabling a more connected way of life

- UAE consumers are invited to join the grand virtual event in March to witness the regional launch of the new OPPO Reno5 Series

DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand, OPPO, will launch the all-new Reno5 Series in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) next week. The company's first 'all-5G' launch includes three variants - Reno5 Pro 5G, Reno5 5G and Reno5 Z 5G – that both boast the ultra-fast speed and power of 5G.

Reno5 Pro 5G

True to its 2021 theme 'Technology for mankind, kindness for the world', OPPO believes that 5G will empower humanity to live fully connected lives and reap the full benefits of a technology-powered world. The grand launch of the Reno5 series in MEA, themed 'Featuring You', will take place on Tuesday 16 March 2021 at 8:00 PM UAE time (GMT +4), hosted virtually on the brand's official social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. UAE consumers are welcome to join the event and explore OPPO's latest smartphone innovation, by clicking on the links www.facebook.com/oppo, www.youtube.com/oppoarabia and https://twitter.com/oppoarabia.

Following a successful global launch, the Reno5 series is set to take the UAE market by storm with industry-leading Qualcomm 5G chipsets, best-in-class AI-powered all-scene photography, never-seen-before portrait photography and videography, and 65W SuperVOOC2.0 Flash Charge – the safest and one of the fastest charging technologies commercially available in the world, delivering a full charge of Reno5 battery in 35 minutes.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, "The Reno5 Series is our first ever 'all-5G' launch and we are very excited to bring you the latest and best in ultra-fast, ultra-powerful connectivity. Understanding customer needs is a top priority for us at OPPO, hence while designing the Reno5 series, we made sure to pack it with not just powerful hardware and ground-breaking imaging technology, but also the latest in connectivity. Launching a 5G-only series was inspired by our theme for this year, 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', which pushes us to do everything with heart and soul, for the benefit of people. We're also excited to have our brand ambassador, Mohamed Salah, on board as he sets an example when it comes to achieving goals and dreams, which are also part of our brand's many values."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OPPO gears up to launch its latest Reno5 Series of all-5G smartphones in the UAE - All three Reno5 series variants are 5G models, enabling a more connected way of life - UAE consumers are invited to join the grand virtual event in March to witness the regional launch of the new OPPO Reno5 Series DUBAI, UAE, March 8, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Aircraft Health Monitoring Market worth $5.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market Worth $10,529.7 Million by 2025, says P&S ...
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Antier Solutions geared to Launch World's first DeFi Wallet supporting Ethereum, Tron and Binance ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area