Group Nine Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 8, 2021

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Barclays and Code Advisors acted as underwriters for the offering.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 8, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Units”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the Units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbols “GNAC” and “GNACW,” respectively. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “GNACU.”

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on January 14, 2021.

ABOUT GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Group Nine Media, Inc. and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

