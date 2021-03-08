 

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 8, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 8, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Units”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the Units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC (“NASDAQ”) under the ticker symbols “GNAC” and “GNACW,” respectively. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “GNACU.”

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Barclays and Code Advisors acted as underwriters for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on January 14, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT GROUP NINE ACQUISITION CORP.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by an affiliate of Group Nine Media, Inc. and formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC, any of which could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing March 8, 2021 Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 8, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “Units”) may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer