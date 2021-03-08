Industry Thought Leaders and Verint Experts to Spotlight the Future of Work and Experience Management in March

Verint (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced the kickoff of two webinar series that focus on the future of work and the results of the latest Verint Experience Index (VXI) retail report.

Join this 3-part series of virtual panel discussions in March and April where Opus analysts and Verint experts share how organizations can build enduring customer relationships in light of ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer demands.

March 11, 1 p.m.

In the first webinar, the panel will discuss the top workforce trends including: the growth of bots in the workplace; the increase in modalities that is causing data, functional and channel silos; and demand for real-time answers. Attendees can learn how to respond to these trends and prepare for the challenges they present.

Opus Research Moderators:

Dan Miller, lead analyst and founder

Derek Top, senior analyst and research director

Verint Panelists:

Tracy Malingo, global vice president and general manager, intelligent self-service

Heather Richards, vice president, product strategy, knowledge management

Dave Singer, vice president, GTM strategy, workforce engagement

Jen Snell, vice president, product strategy and marketing, intelligent self-service

VXI Retail 2020 Webinar Series

Join Verint experts as they break down the results of the latest Verint Experience Index (VXI) Retail report, based on a benchmark survey of consumer satisfaction with leading retailers and includes CSAT and NPS rankings. Consumers were surveyed in late November and early December 2020, with COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines in place and in the thick of the holiday shopping season. Verint’s Eric Head, vice president, experience leadership, Karly Szczepkowski, research analyst, and Ellen Schwartze, XM marketing programs manager will lead the discussions.

March 11, 1 p.m. ET

The 2020 Retail Customer Purchase Journey

Even in a pandemic, 46% of customers who made a purchase started in a store. And curbside pickup—which didn’t exist in 2019—beat out Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) in fulfillment popularity. Learn how consumer behaviors have changed due to the pandemic including the growth of digital and its implications.

March 18, 1 p.m. ET

How Communication and Support Saved Retailers in 2020

In times of near-constant change, clear communication and competent support are still the foundation to instill trust in brands. While digital self-service can save millions of dollars, the human element in the contact center can’t be automated. Join the Verint panel of experts as they explore the differences in what customers want in digital versus support channels—and how businesses can benefit by understanding the nuance.