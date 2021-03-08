 

Ingersoll Rand Names Chris Miorin to Vice President of Investor Relations

08.03.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) appointed Chris Miorin today as its vice president of investor relations. Miorin replaces Vikram Kini in the role, who was appointed in June to chief financial officer.

Miorin assumes the role from his current one with the Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence team where he has served as the vice president of corporate development since the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand’s industrial business in March 2020.

“Chris is a talented leader who demonstrates aptitude and excellent management capabilities with knowledge of our business strategy and operations,” said Kini. “He has played a critical role in accelerating Ingersoll Rand’s growth strategy, most recently with the acquisition of Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems and divestiture of the High Pressure Solutions segment. This experience will further build our program to engage more deeply with the investor community. I look forward to working alongside Chris as he continues to be an integral leader in executing our strategic plan to deliver both near and long-term value for our stockholders.”

A proud veteran of the United States Army, Miorin served as an infantry officer and Ranger from 2007-2012, including a deployment with the 25th Infantry Division in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, leadership roles in The Old Guard at Arlington National Cemetery, and service as an aide to the President of the United States. After the military, he held roles as a controller with ExxonMobil, and investment banking associate with RBC Capital Markets and Simmons & Company International before joining Gardner Denver in June 2018 as the director of strategy and corporate development.

His community volunteerism is as impressive as his work experience. Miorin is passionate about education initiatives for underserved communities and supporting transitioning veterans. He served for two years as the service chair on the YPG Board of Directors with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and served three years as a board member and secretary of Combined Arms, an organization committed to veterans navigating the transition from military to civilian life.

Miorin has an MBA from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point where he graduated with honors.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.



Wertpapier


