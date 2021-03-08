Claritas Announces Formation of Nitric Oxide Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.) (TSX VENTURE: KLY and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (“SAB”) that will work closely with Claritas’ management team to develop nitric oxide-based therapeutics to treat diseases and disorders with significant unmet medical need. The SAB will be led by Dr. Garry J. Southan, an internationally renowned expert in the biology, biochemistry, and chemistry of nitric oxide.



A synthetic chemist by training, Dr. Southan has an extensive experience and publication record in nitric oxide synthase (NOS) and in the chemistry of NOS inhibitors, nitric oxide adducts, and nitric oxide donor compounds. He has successfully identified, synthesized, and characterized a wide variety of novel NOS inhibitors as well as nitric oxide donor compounds. He is also the author of invited reviews and more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and 25 patents, and an invited speaker at international meetings on the topic of NOS inhibitors and nitric oxide donors.