 

Large Metropolitan Housing Authority Purchases C-Bond Secure and C-Bond Ballistic-Resistant System for Evaluation for Protecting Residents

C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS are proven to strengthen glass to deter and delay forced entry and protect against gun violence

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that a large metropolitan housing authority in the U.S. has purchased samples of C-Bond Secure and C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) for evaluation to reinforce building glass to protect its residents against forced entry and gun violence.

C-Bond Secure is a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution. It was developed in partnership with one of the industry’s largest film suppliers to increase glass strength and glass flexibility. The product is compatible with any film manufacturers’ products in all film market segments including solar, safety, decorative, automotive, and marine. C-Bond Secure has thwarted break-in attempts and is proven to deter forced entry.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection. Video demonstrations of the product’s effectiveness can be found on the Company’s website.

“Our patented glass strengthening products are an important component of building security,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Reinforcing windows and glass doors to protect people where they live provides peace of mind and helps to minimize damage and harm to residents.”

C-Bond BRS has been installed in more than 80 schools, government buildings, media sites, and other high-security facilities around the country. C-Bond’s glass strengthening technology is protected by 22 patents and patent pending applications.

About C-Bond
C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals, and government agencies. The Company also sells disinfection products, including MB-10 Tablets. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to retain key employees and consultants; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 16, 2020, August 14, 2020, and May 15, 2020, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. 

CONTACT: Contact:

Allison Tomek
C-Bond Systems
6035 South Loop East 
Houston, TX 77033
atomek@cbondsystems.com

Brokers and Analysts:
Chesapeake Group
410-825-3930
info@chesapeakegp.com



Wertpapier


