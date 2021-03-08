XpresSpa Group and United Airlines Announce the Opening of an XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced in collaboration with United Airlines, the opening of its XpresCheck testing facility at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

XpresCheck’s pop-up testing facility is located in United’s Terminal E post-security. It has four separate testing rooms and an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options include the Rapid Molecular Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, said, "We are thrilled to be opening our first XpresCheck in Texas at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. This testing facility extends our partnership with United and enables us to bring convenient and reliable COVID-19 testing options to their customers and employees.”

“Offering accessible and dependable testing solutions provides peace of mind to travelers and facilitates a safer in-flight experience,” said Rodney Cox, vice president of United’s Houston hub. “This new XpresCheck location will also help ensure our customers traveling through Houston meet the entry requirements at their final destination.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck brand at nine locations in seven airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

About United Airlines

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".