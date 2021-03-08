 

ChemoCentryx Announces Appointment of Susan M. Kanaya to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the appointment of Susan M. Kanaya, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, to the ChemoCentryx Board of Directors effective March 2, 2021.

“Susan Kanaya’s many fundamental contributions have been key to ChemoCentryx’s growth and prosperity,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx. “Over many formative years of our enterprise, she ensured our strong financial position, allowing us to achieve our operational plans and thus increasing shareholder value while serving patients’ needs. As a true ‘go-to’ executive, Susan has been instrumental in growing this organization, which is now at the cusp of achieving its long-stated goal of being a fully integrated biopharmaceutical enterprise. To all of this, we now have the great fortune of adding Susan’s many strengths to our Board.”

Ms. Kanaya has served as ChemoCentryx’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer since October 2016 and as Secretary since February 2006. Prior to that she served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer. Before joining ChemoCentryx, Ms. Kanaya was the Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer at Kosan Biosciences Inc., from 1999 to 2005. Prior to this, she served in financial management positions at SUGEN, Inc., including Vice President, Finance, and Treasurer. Ms. Kanaya also served as Controller with high technology companies and as a public accountant with KPMG. Ms. Kanaya received her B.S. in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m honored to be joining the ChemoCentryx Board of Directors and look forward to playing a larger role in driving our Company’s growth and supporting its strategic and operational direction,” said Ms. Kanaya. “We’re at a pivotal point in our evolution as we near our first commercial launch, and I look forward to these expanded responsibilities as we continue working toward delivering on our promise to patients, providers and shareholders.”

About ChemoCentryx
ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ChemoCentryx Announces Appointment of Susan M. Kanaya to Board of Directors MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced the appointment of Susan M. Kanaya, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, to the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
ChemoCentryx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
25.02.21
ChemoCentryx to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
24.02.21
ChemoCentryx Appoints Tausif (‘Tosh’) Butt as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
23.02.21
ChemoCentryx to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, March 1, 2021
17.02.21
ChemoCentryx Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Results of the Pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE Trial of Avacopan for the Treatment of ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
183
ChemoCentryx: Topwirkstoff, Toppartner, topfinanziert und bereit für die erste Zulassung