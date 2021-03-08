ChemoCentryx Announces Appointment of Susan M. Kanaya to Board of Directors

“Susan Kanaya’s many fundamental contributions have been key to ChemoCentryx’s growth and prosperity,” said Thomas J. Schall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ChemoCentryx. “Over many formative years of our enterprise, she ensured our strong financial position, allowing us to achieve our operational plans and thus increasing shareholder value while serving patients’ needs. As a true ‘go-to’ executive, Susan has been instrumental in growing this organization, which is now at the cusp of achieving its long-stated goal of being a fully integrated biopharmaceutical enterprise. To all of this, we now have the great fortune of adding Susan’s many strengths to our Board.”

Ms. Kanaya has served as ChemoCentryx’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer since October 2016 and as Secretary since February 2006. Prior to that she served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer. Before joining ChemoCentryx, Ms. Kanaya was the Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer at Kosan Biosciences Inc., from 1999 to 2005. Prior to this, she served in financial management positions at SUGEN, Inc., including Vice President, Finance, and Treasurer. Ms. Kanaya also served as Controller with high technology companies and as a public accountant with KPMG. Ms. Kanaya received her B.S. in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m honored to be joining the ChemoCentryx Board of Directors and look forward to playing a larger role in driving our Company’s growth and supporting its strategic and operational direction,” said Ms. Kanaya. “We’re at a pivotal point in our evolution as we near our first commercial launch, and I look forward to these expanded responsibilities as we continue working toward delivering on our promise to patients, providers and shareholders.”

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx is a biopharmaceutical company developing new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancer. ChemoCentryx targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop and commercialize orally-administered therapies. ChemoCentryx’s lead drug candidate, avacopan (CCX168), successfully completed a pivotal Phase III trial in ANCA-associated vasculitis and a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Avacopan is also in late stage clinical development for the treatment of severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).