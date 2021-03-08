 

Bubblr Engages PubCo Reporting Solutions to Elevate Reporting Status on Path to Uplisting

LONDON, UK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr, Inc. (OTC PINK: BBLR) ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced that it has engaged the services of PubCo Reporting Solutions, Inc. 

PubCo Reporting Solutions specializes in Outsourced CFO, financial reporting and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulatory compliance solutions for public companies.  PubCo partners with management teams offering internal control assessment and implementation services as well as assisting them  with complex financial reporting requirements. 

Steven Saunders, Chief Executive Officer of Bubblr, commented, "Among our goals since becoming a public company in August 2020 is the completion of an initial independent audit, which is the first step to become a fully SEC reporting company. Pubco Reporting Solutions will assist us in the preparation of financial statements that we plan to have audited by a PCOAB auditor prior to reporting with the SEC.  We believe this is the path that best supports our goals for an upgrade to the OTCQB quotation tier and eventually to listing with a national exchange. We are resolute in our intention to follow this roadmap and accomplish that goal. PubCo Reporting has extensive experience in assisting public companies in realizing these important objectives, and we welcome them to the Bubblr team.”

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com




Disclaimer

