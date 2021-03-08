 

OSS to Participate at the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison, and chief sales and marketing officer, Jim Ison.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OSS, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About ROTH Capital Partners
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC “ROTH” is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the fitness of One Stop Systems products and applications in certain industries; risks associated with the performance of our products that are combined into a third party's product, system, or application; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

