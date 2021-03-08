 

EXL Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Services 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced its placement as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Services 2021.

The report highlights several of EXL’s strengths, including its customizable analytics solutions combining domain expertise and data assets, partner-based models for co-developing innovative products with clients, and ability to create industry solutions with targeted value propositions.

“In today's volatile and uncertain environment companies need to rely on data driven decisions to build and sustain market advantage. We at EXL are committed to help our clients leverage advanced analytics services including AI, machine learning, data scoring solutions, and cloud enablement to help them create market differentiation,” said Vivek Jetley, Executive Vice President and Head of Analytics, EXL. “I believe that being recognized as a Visionary, along with our distinction as the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, demonstrates our strong data and analytics offerings, and we will continue to invest in these areas.”

Said Anita Mahon, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, EXL, “Our commitment to being an indispensable partner to data-led businesses sits at the heart of our analytics capabilities. I am pleased to see our data investments and strategy be recognized by this placement, and look forward to driving further growth and innovations in this area.”

Additional strengths noted in the report included:

  • Services and solutions benefiting from strong key domain expertise and data assets curated from industry sources
  • Joint customer product R&D based on IP sharing, joint go-to-market strategies, and revenue sharing models
  • An acquisition strategy focusing on advanced analytics, AI, and data modernization fueled by the cloud

This latest placement follows EXL receiving the Customer’s Choice distinction in the report Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data and Analytics Service Providers. EXL was the only company to receive this recognition based on receiving over 50 reviews from customers, with clients offering statements such as how “EXL are fantastic partners, bringing innovation and business savvy to our engagements in addition to the analytical horsepower they employ.”

More information on this placement and the full report can be found by visiting this link.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
steven.barlow@exlservice.com

Media - US
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
michael.sherrill@exlservice.com

Media - Europe, India and APAC
Shailendra Singh
Vice President Corporate Communications
+91-98104-76075
shailendra.singh@exlservice.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EXL Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Services 2021 NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced its placement as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Services 2021. The report …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
EXL Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
22.02.21
EXL enhances digital insurance solution LDS 2.0 with underwriter automation and machine-learning powered insights
18.02.21
EXL announces the release of its LifePRO 20 Digital Insurance Platform
16.02.21
EXL Enhances LifePRO Digital Insurance Claims Processing with Benekiva partnership