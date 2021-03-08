Predictive Oncology’s, Skyline Medical Division, Developing Generation 3 Direct-to-Drain Automated Fluid Waste Management System

Some of the key changes to the new generation product will include a 25% size reduction, a portable wall mounting plate to simplify installation thus reducing installation costs, an automated dripless system that ensures optimal reliability when changing out the filters between procedures, modularized subassemblies which will streamline assembly and servicing, a new drop down cover design that allows for access to the core of the unit also for easier servicing, a new software providing state of the art on screen graphics with the latest technology to allow for on screen training as needed, a reduction in both electrical and mechanical internal connections increasing vacuum efficiency, eliminating relays and I/O’s (input/output) through a newly developed integrated PC board providing for real time fluid waste measurement. Lastly, this new design will be smaller, lighter, easier to install with the goal of improving operator reliability, reducing manufacturing costs, increasing durability and simplifying servicing.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) , a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that its Skyline Medical Division is renewing developing a new Generation 3 STREAMWAY System for direct-to-drain fluid waste management. The new device will see no change to its intended use and will not require a separate 501(k) submission with the Food and Drug Administration.

“Skyline Medical plans to follow shortly with a Generation 3 Plus machine which includes an integrated on board vacuum pump so the facility vacuum supply will not be required or at the least can be augmented if needed,” commented Dr. Carl Schwartz, CEO of Predictive Oncology.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement, and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins, and protein complexes.

