Silo Wellness Kicks Off Second Oregon Psychedelic Wellness Retreat

“Silo Wellness is intent on helping people heal right now,” said Chief Executive Officer, Douglas K. Gordon. “We have carefully crafted our Oregon retreat design in light of COVID-19 restrictions to permit participants to enjoy the healing power of nature in conjunction with their physician-led ketamine sessions.”

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or “the Company”) (CSE: SILO), a wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, March 6, Silo launched its second ketamine-assisted psychedelic wellness retreat on the iconic McKenzie River in Oregon and third psychedelic retreat in 2021.

This week’s retreat has participants from Florida, Colorado, California, and Oregon. The retreat is designed to focus on nature and the most beautiful product of nature: the mind. During the five-day, six-night retreat, participants will explore waterfalls and experience the exhilarating, refreshing experience of whitewater rafting.The retreat agenda is focused on looking inward at the self during ketamine sessions and on teasing out personal growth through interactive group sessions. The remainder of the retreat is focused on communing with nature. There is a growing body of evidence suggesting potential mental health benefits associated with direct exposure to natural environments. There is also research and anecdotal support suggesting ketamine’s potential benefit in addressing mental health issues. It is with these two bodies of research in mind that Silo Wellness has married nature to ketamine therapy in this first-of-its-kind retreat system and North America’s first legal psychedelic retreat.

“In essence, our retreats facilitate and integrate the potential epiphanies and insights that are gleaned while using psychedelics,” stated Mr. Gordon. “In the case of both our Oregon and Jamaica retreats, nature is a vital component of that integration.”

In the United States, ketamine is a Schedule III substance under the Controlled Substance Act, meaning it has a low to moderate potential for physical and psychological dependence. Other examples of Schedule III substances include products containing less than 90 mg of codeine per dosage unit (Tylenol with codeine), anabolic steroids, and testosterone. To obtain ketamine, the prescribing physician must have an active DEA license. The use of ketamine for psychotherapy is a permitted off-label use by a prescribing physician.