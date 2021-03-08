 

Drilling Update on Noyell Gold Project; Invitation to PDAC 2021 Virtual Booth

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp. Inc. (OOR: TSXV) (“Opus One Gold” or the “Company”), a mining exploration company focused on exploring for high quality gold and base metal assets in accessible areas is pleased to announce that drilling is progressing on schedule on its Noyell Gold project, located 25 km south of the town of Matagami, Abitibi, Quebec.

The target area consists of a poorly explored portion of the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron deformation zone which host the Casa Berardi gold mine (actual gold producer) and the Vezza Gold Mine (past producer). The Noyell property is located 10 km to the east of the Vezza gold Mine, in the same geological environment.  

As of now, two-third of our planned 5,000 m drilling program has been completed. The company is happy to report that most drill holes have intersected the expected mineralized zones in the first target area which represents the continuity of last year’s drilling program (Ref: NO-20-02: 7.96 g/t Au over 3.7m: Press Release July 8th, 2020 OOR; TSX-V). Actual and future drilling will target two different exploration areas based on stratigraphy, structure and IP geophysics. These areas are located between 1 and 3km to the east of the first and main target area.

Assay results are pending.

Opus One Gold is also pleased to invite all attendees to PDAC 2021 to visit its virtual booth in the Investors Exchange section from March 8th till March 11 2021. Representatives of the company will be delighted to discuss with you, provide updates about ongoing projects and show pictures of core from the current drilling program on its flagship Noyell property.

Pierre O’Dowd, P. Geo, [Independent Consulting geologist] acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA
President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tel: (902) 826-1579
info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d52256af-f59f-49b5 ...

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ef4f8a2-de46-4131 ...




