 

Construction contract (Estonian Internal Security Service head office)

Nordecon AS and Estonian Internal Security Service entered into contract for the extension and reconstruction works of Estonian Internal Security Service head office. The contract includes the construction of new office building complex with underground parking and garage, as well as renovation of Toompuiestee 3 and Endla 2 buildings.

The value of the contract is approximately 42.3 million euros plus VAT. The works will be completed in December 2023.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs close to 710 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com 
www.nordecon.com




