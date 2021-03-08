Throughout the past twenty-five years, sustainable development has been at the core of everything we do, including our business strategy and brand ethos. For Blue Star, sustainability is not just a trend or marketing strategy; it is central to all of our operations and serves as the spark that helps us innovate and grow the company.

Miami, Florida, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp. (“Blue Star” or the “Company”) was started as a small company with a big dream. Back in 1995, when I founded the Company, my ambition was to offer the North American market a healthy and delicious crab product that was caught responsibly and produced sustainably. Without losing sight of this vision, we have grown Blue Star into one of the largest importers of pasteurized crab meat in the United States.

Blue Star’s focus on sustainability today is stronger than ever, especially considering that many of our industry’s biggest obstacles to growth are in some ways linked to the lack of long-term sustainable planning. The looming effects of climate change, over-harvesting of marine stock, and plastic pollution, are the most significant issues that we face. Another concern for our industry that needs to be collectively addressed, are the harsh working conditions some seafood workers face throughout the global supply chain.

As we navigate our way through the maze of these complex challenges, Blue Star remains steadfast in finding a balance between environmental conservation, social equity, and commercial success. In January 2021, we announced the publication of our first GRI Standard Sustainability Report for 2020, which we intend to publish on a bi-annual basis. The 89-page report shows our company’s performance during the last two years against globally recognized, quantifiable and standardized Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Key Performance Indicators, and is the only report of its kind focused on the Blue Crabmeat category of the seafood industry.

Over the last ten years, I have been tracking several developments in the seafood space with some concern. Demand for seafood continues to grow, and traditional wild-caught production peaked in the mid-90s (and is in continuous danger of being over-harvested), and the traditional aquaculture operations that stepped up to meet the growing demand have brought their own new environmental problems.