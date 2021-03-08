 

Healixa Inc. Appoints Rep. Denver Riggleman to Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 14:55  |  49   |   |   

Former United States Representative Denver Riggleman joins the Advisory Board of Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.)

Holbrook, New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, "EMOR", “Healixa”), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Former U.S. Representative Denver Riggleman to its Advisory Board. Rep. Riggleman served as the United States Representative for Virginia's 5th congressional district, and is an Air Force veteran and national security expert. Rep. Riggleman is also a successful businessman and co-owner of Silverback Distillery

“Rep. Riggleman has thoroughly impressed the Board with both his business acumen and his deep understanding of our technologies,” said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “His connectivity and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our global expansion and continue to evolve our solutions. We are excited to have Rep. Reiggleman on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him.”

Rep. Riggleman added, “Health and financial institutions are continually evolving with new technologies. Healixa is one of the few companies I have seen that has effectively combined engagement, real-time transactions, and ethical engineering. I am excited to be a part of this board and help move these technologies into the future."

Healixa is actively building a robust Advisory Board which will utilize its collective knowledge and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the Company’s executive team as it continues to grow and expand. Healixa highly values the broad range of experience that Rep. Riggleman brings to the Advisory Board, which include government, defense, national security and executive management. 

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under the symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.  

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech.  Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech.  The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Attachment 

CONTACT: Kirin M. Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
1-646-823-8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com



