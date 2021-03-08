 

DGAP-DD Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2021 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Dr. Heinrich Dräger GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Dräger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005550636

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
65.90 EUR 1673934.97 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
65.90 EUR 1673934.97 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23542 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com

 
DGAP-DD Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 08.03.2021 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

