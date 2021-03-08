 

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Clover Health Investments, Corp. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-clover-health-investments-corp-class-act ...) announces that purchasers of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) (formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III) Class A common stock and warrants to purchase Class A common stock (collectively, the “Securities”) between October 6, 2020 and February 3, 2021 (the “Class Period”) have until April 9, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Clover Health class action lawsuit, Yaniv v. Clover Health Investments, Corp., No. 21-cv-00109 (M.D. Tenn.), which is assigned to Judge Aleta A. Trauger.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Clover Health Securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Clover Health class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Clover Health class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Clover Health class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Clover Health class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Clover Health class action lawsuit, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from February 8, 2021. If you wish to discuss the Clover Health class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Mary K. Blasy of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 631-454-7719 or via e-mail at mblasy@rgrdlaw.com. You can view a copy of the complaint as filed at https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-clover-health-investments-corp-class-act ....

The Clover Health class action lawsuit charges Clover Health and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Clover Health is a health insurance service company that provides Medicare Advantage health plans. Clover Health began the process of going public during the summer of 2020, ultimately merging with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, an already publicly listed special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”).

