 

Glen Allen, Va-based TAG Advisors launches one of the first Pooled Employer Plans in the Independent Broker-Dealer space

TAG Advisors, one of the largest and fastest growing branches within Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., announced today the launch of its new Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) with Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), serving as the PEP’s recordkeeper. Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the TAG(k) PEP is one of the first of its kind to the market in the independent broker-dealer space. The PEP is available to all independent financial professionals affiliated with TAG Advisors, along with the clients of those financial professionals who are seeking a significant offload of fiduciary liability and the benefits associated with aggregating plan assets for significant pricing advantage.

“We are pleased to be one of the first firms of our type in the country to offer a custom-branded Pooled Employer Plan to our clients,” said Greg Raines, CEO of TAG Advisors. “In an ever-changing world of regulation and increasing complexity, our Pooled Employer Plan will bring simplicity, efficiency and improved pricing to our advisors, their businesses and their clients.”

PEPs first came to market through the passing of the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act, a bill enacted in December 2019 to help address the nation’s retirement crisis by expanding access to workplace retirement plans for millions of full- and part-time workers, particularly small business employees. Under the SECURE Act, pooled plan providers began operating in January 2021, allowing employers to join together for a common goal of creating more-efficient 401(k) plans.

TAG Advisors has selected Voya, one of the leading retirement plan providers in the U.S., to serve as the PEP’s recordkeeper. For more than 40 years, Voya has helped Americans plan, invest and protect their savings to get ready to retire better by serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to be working together with TAG Advisors to help launch their new pooled employer plan by supporting their 401(k) retirement plan services,” said Bill Harmon, president, Retirement Corporate Markets for Voya Financial. “As a leading provider across several markets, Voya has the breadth, scale and resources to meet the needs of employers of all sizes. In collaboration with TAG, we look forward to bringing forward holistic financial wellness solutions to help all of the plan’s participants reach a secure financial future.”

