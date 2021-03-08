 

Kimco Realty Management to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) announced today that its management will present at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Event:

Kimco Realty Management Presentation

 

When:

March 9, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. – 9:35 A.M., ET

 

Where:

Live webcast can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Kimco Management to Present at Citi Conference or by entering https://kvgo.com/citi/kimco-realty-corp-march-2021 into your web browser.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, audio from the conference will be available on our investor relations website until June 11, 2021 at the above link.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/KimcoRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

