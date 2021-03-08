 

Zynga Teams up with Girls Who Code to Help Raise Awareness and Support for Women in Tech

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced that it has teamed up with Girls Who Code in support of International Women’s Day 2021. With a mission to raise awareness and support for women in tech, Zynga has pledged $100,000 from its Social Impact Fund to enable Girls Who Code (GWC) to support girls at all points throughout their educational journey from 3rd grade into the workforce.

Zynga Teams up with Girls Who Code to Help Raise Awareness and Support for Women in Tech (Graphic: Business Wire)

GWC is an international non-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology. The organization has reached more than 300,000 girls in the US, Canada, UK, and India; 50 percent of girls served are Black, Latinx, or from low-income backgrounds. Through its free Clubs program, GWC reaches young women at the most critical point in the pipeline, equipping them to use Computer Science to impact their community and providing a sisterhood of supportive peers and mentors to help them persist and succeed.

“Zynga is honored to team up with Girls Who Code to help forge a more inclusive industry in tech and games by expanding opportunities for girls and women across the globe,” said Phuong Phillips, Chief Legal Officer at Zynga. “Through their virtual workshops, school clubs, mentorship programs, networking and more, we are hoping to build the next generation of women in STEAM to help them to prepare and thrive in the tech workforce. With an incredible group of women at Zynga already doing so much to support our studios and employees around the world, it’s important that we take positive steps to help strengthen the future of our industry for years to come.”

“We know that passionate, diverse, ambitious young women are the key to transforming our workplace and our world,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, incoming CEO at Girls Who Code. “We’re excited to partner with Zynga this International Women’s Day to send a loud signal to young women everywhere that they belong in technology and that they have support in their journey from school into the workforce. Zynga and Girls Who Code share a vision of a more fair and equitable workforce, where women of all backgrounds rise to the top.”

