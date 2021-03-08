Regions Financial Updates Quarterly Earnings Call Times for Remainder of 2021

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) plans to announce quarterly earnings results pre-market open on the following dates, and executives will host conference calls following these announcements to review each quarter’s results. The calls will now be held at 10 a.m. ET, rather than 11 a.m. ET as was previously announced for these earnings release dates:

Regions Bank operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs across the Southeast, the Midwest and Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement Date & Updated Call Time: Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement Date & Updated Call Time: Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement Date & Updated Call Time: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET

Regions Financial will also issue a detailed announcement confirming the date and time of the earnings release and call for each quarter. A link to a live audio webcast of the call and supplementary materials will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at https://ir.regions.com.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

