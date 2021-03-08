 

Hudson Pacific Properties to Participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

08.03.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced that Victor Coleman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The following is a link to the live, listen-only webcast of the discussion on the company’s website, where a replay will also be available one hour after the event concludes.

Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference Roundtable Discussion Webcast

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Google, Netflix, Riot Games, Square, Uber and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.



03.03.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Signs Nearly 300,000 Square Feet of Leases across the San Francisco Peninsula and Silicon Valley
02.03.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Appoints Disney Executive as Senior Vice President of Global Studios, Announces Executive Promotions
17.02.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
11.02.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces $20 Million Commitment to Address Homelessness in Core Markets
08.02.21
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Management Changes