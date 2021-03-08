Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million in Orders for Satellite Modems and Optimization Equipment

The orders specified the CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem and the HX 5020c-Duo Optimizer. The combined solution enables high-speed Internet and mobile communications to remote locations over a GEO stationary satellite. The latest generation single rack-unit load balancer and TCP acceleration features offered by the HX 5020c-Duo Optimizer runs in a virtualized environment. The CDM-760, in conjunction with the HX 5020c-Duo optimizer, incorporates an industry unique feedback mechanism that automatically adapts to changing link conditions in real-time and finds the most appropriate configurations to deliver a superior Quality of Experience.

March 8, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, its subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., a leading provider of satellite communication equipment, was awarded $1.5 million in orders from a North American communications service provider.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to provide our innovative trunking solution in the North American market. With this multi-Gbps network, we are extending our lead in high-performance trunking solutions over satellite,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech.

