 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million in Orders for Satellite Modems and Optimization Equipment

08.03.2021, 15:00   

March 8, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today, that during its second quarter of fiscal 2021, its subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., a leading provider of satellite communication equipment, was awarded $1.5 million in orders from a North American communications service provider.

The orders specified the CDM-760 Advanced High-Speed Trunking and Broadcast Modem and the HX 5020c-Duo Optimizer. The combined solution enables high-speed Internet and mobile communications to remote locations over a GEO stationary satellite. The latest generation single rack-unit load balancer and TCP acceleration features offered by the HX 5020c-Duo Optimizer runs in a virtualized environment. The CDM-760, in conjunction with the HX 5020c-Duo optimizer, incorporates an industry unique feedback mechanism that automatically adapts to changing link conditions in real-time and finds the most appropriate configurations to deliver a superior Quality of Experience.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to provide our innovative trunking solution in the North American market. With this multi-Gbps network, we are extending our lead in high-performance trunking solutions over satellite,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading provider of innovative and optimized satellite communications solutions. Our efficient and reliable ground equipment portfolio meets the unique demands of our mobile backhaul, government, mobility and enterprise customers on every continent, in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

