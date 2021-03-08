 

GSE to Host EnVision User’s Conference Virtually

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in delivering and supporting engineering, compliance, simulation, training and workforce solutions that support decarbonization of the power industry, today announced that it will be hosting a virtual User’s Conference for existing EnVision On-Demand customers to share best practices and innovative ideas.

The EnVision User’s Conference is scheduled for March 9-10 with the theme Making Our Workforce Better – Together. This will be a truly international conference with attendees from more than ten countries, with some of the world’s largest energy companies attending and sharing their successes using EnVision. The conference is designed to show leaders and users new and innovative ways to use EnVision simulators to promote critical thinking and situational awareness.

EnVision is a Software as a Service (SaaS) workforce development solution. It is used by more than 12,000 people around the world, allowing them to learn and train on critical operations anytime, anywhere. EnVision combines computer-based tutorials with high-fidelity simulation models for industry and academic institutions to safely teach operating fundamentals in addition to specialized operational skills.

“We are dedicated to our customers and helping them achieve operational excellence,” said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. “Our EnVision User’s Conferences provide a unique format for our clients to share ideas and best practices for using our products that drive professional development for improved safety in their environment.”

GSE EnVision User’s Conference is for GSE users and invited guests only.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the power industry. As a collective group, GSE Solutions leverages top skills, expertise, and technology to provide highly specialized solutions that allow customers to achieve the performance they imagine. Our experts deliver and support end-to-end training, engineering, compliance, simulation, and workforce solutions that help the power industry reduce risk and optimize plant operations. GSE is proven, with over four decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com



03.03.21
GSE to Participate in the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
23.02.21
GSE to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational on February 24, 2021
08.02.21
GSE Sponsoring and Presenting at CONTE 2021