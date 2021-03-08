 

ICE Mortgage Technology Launches Experience 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today that the virtual doors have opened to the industry’s most anticipated user conference for digital mortgage education, collaboration and innovation at Experience 2021.

Beginning today, March 8, 2021, and accessible through March 26, 2021, the online conference is available and complementary to ICE Mortgage Technology customers, partners and invited guests through a simple registration process that is still open. Thousands of mortgage professionals are coming together to view video keynotes, join live discussions, learn from session webinars, hear product announcements and more, all from one location and completely on-demand.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our connected community of mortgage industry leaders to our annual ICE Mortgage Technology Experience conference,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “Over the next three weeks, we look forward to virtually showcasing strategies for delivering a true digital mortgage, sharing our technology roadmap, highlighting the accomplishments of our customers, offering networking opportunities for our growing community, and providing training and the sharing of best practices to drive our collective success.”

ICE Mortgage Technology is hosting a stellar lineup of speakers that spans across the mortgage industry and beyond. From business leaders to award winning authors to sports and entertainment heroes, some of the extraordinary people who are sharing their incredible stories include:

  • Malcolm Gladwell, five-time New York Times bestselling author
  • Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer
  • Sarah Thomas, trailblazing NFL official
  • Jake Wood, Co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon
  • Jim Abbott, Former MLB Pitcher
  • Shant Banosian, The Nation’s #1 Loan Originator
  • Leland Marvin, Astronaut and Space Thought Leader
  • Our team at ICE Mortgage Technology, including Joe Tyrrell, President, Eric Connors, SVP, Product Strategy & Management, and Nancy Alley, VP, Product Strategy

No matter your priorities in 2021, ICE Mortgage Technology’s industry and technology experts are available to help you prepare for success this year. We have designed six unique content tracks for you to explore that cover vital topics such as eClose, process automation, data and analytics, borrower experiences, best practices for Encompass APIs and tips to engage with our vast partner network. With over 50 live and on-demand sessions, there is something for every member of your team.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ICE Mortgage Technology Launches Experience 2021 ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today that the virtual doors have opened to the industry’s most …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer