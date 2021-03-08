 

Infor and C3 AI Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Scalable Enterprise AI Industry Applications

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, and Infor, an ERP technology cloud leader, today announced a wide-ranging strategic alliance designed to jointly expand enterprise-class artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across applicable industries to extend Infor’s native machine learning capabilities. This will allow Infor to explore expansion of its industry offerings into edge scenarios and analyze ways to provide deeper capabilities beyond standard Infor offerings.

Infor plans to market, license, and deploy C3 AI prebuilt solutions to Infor customers under the Infor brand and to explore new solutions using the C3 AI Suite. Infor and C3 AI expect to leverage both companies’ existing digital portfolios to collaborate on new integrated enterprise AI applications that can support specific industry needs. The initial focus will be on predictive maintenance surrounding Internet of Things (IoT) systems with the goal of providing a more proactive and accurate maintenance strategy within Infor’s EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) solution. The partnership is structured to allow exploration into other verticals and is designed to supplement Infor’s existing platform technologies in advanced analytics and embedded intelligence.

“C3 AI offers an incredible array of domain knowledge and AI expertise to help expand our boundaries,” said Infor CEO Kevin Samuelson. “By augmenting our existing Infor product portfolio with prebuilt AI applications from C3 AI that run natively in the cloud, we can expand the Infor portfolio of use cases and further position Infor to capitalize upon the cognitive era. This alliance will combine the industry expertise of Infor and stable of platform technologies with the significant AI capabilities of C3 AI to enable our customers to benefit from state-of-the-art enterprise AI solutions.”

“Infor provides the enterprise resource planning, supply chain expertise, and data platform, while C3 AI brings the open, model-driven architecture of the C3 AI Suite that can reduce the time, complexity, and cost of developing and deploying enterprise-scale AI applications,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “This alliance is perfectly positioned to fast-track the delivery of scalable, industry-specific enterprise AI solutions. We believe the Infor and C3 AI alliance will provide a useful and robust complement for thousands of customers and prospects.”

“Infor continues to play a key role in Koch’s transformation, with its enabling technology, across nearly every business unit and industry in which we operate,” said Jim Hannan, EVP and CEO of enterprises for Koch Industries, Inc. “Incorporating C3 AI expertise allows Infor to better provide real-time predictive insights, increased revenue and end-user satisfaction, and improved critical compliance and operational processes. The alliance will allow Infor customers, including Koch, to leverage their existing investment in Infor applications while accelerating their move to the cloud and adopting enterprise AI.”

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is a leading provider of enterprise AI software for accelerating digital transformation. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.



Diskussion: C3.ai Hype oder stehtiges Wachstum ?
