 

SMART Global Holdings Appoints Thierry Pellegrino President of Specialty Computing Business

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) today announced that Thierry Pellegrino has been appointed Senior Vice President and President of SGH’s Specialty Computing business based in Fremont, California, reporting to SGH President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Adams.

Thierry Pellegrino has been appointed Senior Vice President and President of SMART Global Holdings' Specialty Computing business based in Fremont, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After a comprehensive search process, we are excited to announce that Thierry Pellegrino has joined SGH to lead our Specialty Computing business,” commented Mark Adams, President & CEO of SMART Global Holdings. “Thierry brings more than two decades of experience serving in leadership roles that span edge computing to high performance computing. He possesses a deep technical knowledge, in areas such as AI, IoT and overall workload optimization across the enterprise that will help enable our computing businesses to transform into a solutions-oriented model.”

Pellegrino will lead SGH’s Specialty Computing business to deliver more application-specific computing solutions for both on premise and in the cloud, providing a greater value proposition to a broader set of customers. “I see exciting opportunities for synergy and growth within the current SGH Specialty Computing businesses of Penguin Computing, SMART Embedded Computing and SMART Wireless Computing. By harnessing the power and ingenuity of these three businesses, we have the opportunity to drive innovation and expand into new customer segments,” stated Pellegrino.

Mr. Pellegrino has more than 22 years of experience in the technology industry. He joins SGH from Dell Technologies, where he served as the Vice President of Datacentric Workloads and Solutions and GM of the HPC and AI business. Throughout his tenure with Dell and prior to his latest role, he held several senior leadership positions including heading the business strategy for the Server business, and leading Dell’s OEM Engineering organization to its role leading the Modular Infrastructure for Dell’s blades business.

Pellegrino earned a master’s degree in engineering at Ecole Centrale de Lyon, and a master’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering at Penn State.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing, memory and LED lighting technologies. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military, computing including edge and high performance computing, and LED lighting markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty computing, specialty memory products including Brazil, and LED lighting.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.



