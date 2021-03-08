 

Travelers Partners with Westhill to Enhance Claim Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced it is enhancing its claim process with the introduction of an innovative technology solution designed by Westhill. Travelers customers who file property claims in select states will now have access to Westhill’s digital platform, which will allow them to communicate with reputable contractors in their area, easily select the best contractors for their needs and track key milestones during the repair process.

“Our goal is always to provide the best possible service throughout the entire claim experience, from the time the claim is reported through the completion of repairs,” said Jim Wucherpfennig, Vice President of Property Claims at Travelers. “Westhill’s unique platform helps us give our customers an even more transparent and convenient process. We’re pleased to be working with Westhill’s team and are looking forward to expanding our use of their service.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Travelers Companies!
Long
Basispreis 136,83€
Hebel 9,40
Ask 1,38
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 177,47€
Hebel 6,00
Ask 2,06
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This improvement follows others that Travelers has made in recent years to enhance its claim experience, such as providing virtual inspections, real-time video chats and electronic payment options to customers and claimants. The company has also developed artificial intelligence solutions to assess property damage in a way that expedites the claim process while keeping its employees safe.

Kevin Reilley, Chief Executive Officer of Westhill, said, “Travelers has a long history of implementing innovative solutions to take care of its customers. We’re excited to work with them to bring our technology to a broader market and help expedite the recovery process for Travelers customers.”

For more information about Travelers’ Claim Services, visit travelers.com/claims.

About Westhill

Westhill Global, Inc. provides digital solutions for the property & casualty insurance industry, focused on delivering an exceptional claim experience. Westhill leverages smart technology to connect insurance carriers, contractors and policyholders, providing customer choice and removing inefficiencies from the claims process. Advocates in the power of connection, Westhill believes all successful experiences need a foundation grounded in transparency and shared value, principles that are woven throughout each facet of Westhill’s business model. For more information, visit westhillglobal.com.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2020. For more information, visit Travelers.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travelers Partners with Westhill to Enhance Claim Experience The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced it is enhancing its claim process with the introduction of an innovative technology solution designed by Westhill. Travelers customers who file property claims in select states will now have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 09/21
03.03.21
Travelers Institute to Share Inside Look at IIHS Vehicle Safety Ratings
17.02.21
Travelers Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality
15.02.21
Travelers and the Travelers Championship to Match Up to $1 Million in Donations to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp After Devastating Fire
09.02.21
Travelers Named a 2021 Military Friendly Company