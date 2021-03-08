 

Franklin Templeton Partners with iGrad on New Personalized Financial Wellness Platform

Franklin Templeton has partnered with San Diego-based financial education company iGrad to develop MyFi Guide, a financial wellness digital platform designed for financial professionals to share with defined contribution (DC) plan sponsors and participants.

Powered by iGrad’s award-winning Enrich financial wellness solution, MyFi Guide features the Your Money Personality financial behavior assessment, which analyzes each user’s financial “personality.” The MyFi Guide financial wellness platform also offers:

  • Financial education courses with personalized action plans on topics including budgeting, mortgages, healthcare, college savings, student loan repayment, banking, credit, financial planning and more
  • Retirement and home affordability analyzers
  • A suite of student loan and higher education tools
  • Personal finance calculators and a real-time budget tool

The Enrich financial wellness solution uses artificial intelligence to provide employees the most relevant content based on their financial situation and stage of life. Meeting employees where they are in their financial journey increases relevancy of content and engagement around financial topics. This is a critical factor when trying to reach an underserved population that typically lacks access to individualized financial guidance.

Franklin Templeton’s 2020 U.S. Retirement Income Strategies and Expectations (RISE) survey revealed that employees have a wide range of financial priorities, with 30 percent indicating saving for retirement is their top priority, while 40 percent prioritize paying off debt and 45 percent consider saving for unforeseen emergencies most important.

“We can improve the likelihood of American workers reaching their retirement goals through increased personalization,” said Yaqub Ahmed, head of Franklin Templeton’s U.S. Retirement and Insurance. “We know that successful retirement planning is not an isolated exercise. It is connected to overall financial well-being and developing good financial habits. Through MyFi Guide we will help financial professionals take personalization at scale beyond investments to the financial goal level.”

Employers and financial professionals can play important roles in reducing the financial stress of their employees and clients. Nearly 85 percent of Americans say they are stressed about personal finances, according to an October 2020 survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education.

“Financial stress is proven to negatively impact both physical and mental well-being, lower workplace productivity and increase healthcare costs,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Franklin Templeton on this important financial wellness initiative.”

