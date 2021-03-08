 

State Street ESG Solutions Provides Risk Analytics Enabling Climate-related Risk Disclosures and Reporting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

State Street (NYSE:STT) today introduced an enhancement to its ESG Solutions, ESG Risk Analytics, which provides clients with the ability to address new global regulatory reporting requirements. Through a single platform, this data coverage brings clients the ability to cover most Principle Adverse Impact (“PAI”) and disclosure requirements.

ESG Risk Analytics is designed to provide risk management, metrics and target reporting capabilities for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) on a platform that allows clients to effectively measure their carbon footprint and intensity, and offers clients monthly, quarterly and annual ESG reporting. In addition, State Street’s suite of ESG solutions will be providing regulatory support and complete data coverage for the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Requirements (“SFDR”).

“ESG considerations are increasingly at the forefront of decision-making for investment managers and asset owners and there’s a growing demand for solutions that will provide the necessary data, risk analytics and reporting capabilities at scale,” said Rick Lacaille, senior investment advisor and global ESG lead at State Street. “We continue to support TCFD recommendations and with our new ESG Risk Analytics tools, we are bringing our clients a holistic solution that helps assess ESG portfolios, while also enabling added transparency to meet the evolving global regulatory environment.”

“Through our multi-vendor ESG analytics reporting, State Street clients have the ability to address the new regulatory package of the EU action plan on sustainable finance, requiring financial market participants to disclose extensively their ESG metrics, performance and policies, as well as to integrate ESG considerations in their risk management and investment decisions processes,” added Brenda Lyons, executive vice president and global head of product at State Street.

The 2020 TCFD Status Report indicated the number of organizations expressing support for the TCFD has grown more than 85%, reaching 1,500+ organizations globally, including more than 1,340 companies with a market capitalization of $12.6 trillion and financial institutions responsible for assets of $150 trillion.

As interest from investors continues to grow for ESG integration, State Street’s suite of ESG solutions paired with State Street Alpha℠, the company’s open architecture front-to-back investment servicing platform, brings asset owners and asset managers an integrated, fully automated, end-to-end experience while meeting investment and reporting needs across asset classes. This fully integrated offering through State Street Alpha will be available to clients later this year.

To learn more about State Street’s industry leading ESG Solutions, click here.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3479374.1.1.GBL.RTL



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street ESG Solutions Provides Risk Analytics Enabling Climate-related Risk Disclosures and Reporting State Street (NYSE:STT) today introduced an enhancement to its ESG Solutions, ESG Risk Analytics, which provides clients with the ability to address new global regulatory reporting requirements. Through a single platform, this data coverage brings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Wavenet Chooses HPE GreenLake to Power its Industry-Leading Portfolio of Cloud and Hosted Services
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
National Grid Transforms its Business with Appirio and Salesforce
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
State Street Elects Julio Portalatin and John Rhea to Its Board of Directors
04.03.21
Minority Business Enterprises Underwrite the Majority of State Street 2031 Senior Subordinated Offering
03.03.21
State Street Introduces New Peer-to-Peer Repo Financing Marketplace for the Buy-Side
02.03.21
State Street Named Fund Administrator and Transfer Agent for VanEck’s Bitcoin Trust ETF
01.03.21
State Street Completes First Trade with ICE Clear U.S. as a FICC Sponsored Member
26.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
18.02.21
State Street Corporation Declares First-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock
18.02.21
State Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer
10.02.21
Rest Super Selects Charles River IMS to Streamline Front and Middle Office Operations
09.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum