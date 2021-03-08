Baxter BioPharma Solutions and Moderna Announce Agreement for Fill/Finish Manufacturing of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S.

“We have seen a remarkable demonstration of scientific and health care expertise in the effort to develop vaccines for COVID-19,” said Marie Keeley, vice president, Baxter BioPharma Solutions. “Baxter is honored to provide our deep expertise in vaccine manufacturing to help partners like Moderna bolster the supply of their vaccine.”

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a global leader in sterile medication production and delivery, and Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that they have entered into an agreement for Baxter BioPharma Solutions to provide fill/finish sterile manufacturing services and supply packaging for approximately 60-90 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in 2021. Baxter’s BioPharma Solutions business is a premier contract manufacturing organization that specializes in parenteral (injectable) pharmaceuticals, including vaccines.

The manufacturing of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will take place at the BioPharma Solutions fill/finish sterile manufacturing facilities located in Bloomington, Ind. The site has capabilities and expertise in parenteral delivery systems and clinical and commercial vaccine manufacturing, including preventive and seasonal vaccines for global markets. In addition, Bloomington offers a range of production and commercialization services, including clinical development, formulation, packaging and commercial launch capabilities. Baxter BioPharma Solutions has operated in Bloomington for approximately 20 years and employs more than 700 individuals on its 600,000 square foot campus.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Baxter BioPharma Solutions on fill/finish manufacturing for the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S.,” said Juan Andres, Moderna’s Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer. “This additional production will help us continue to scale up our manufacturing capacity in the United States.”

Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Baxter's BioPharma Solutions Business

Baxter’s BioPharma Solutions business supports leading pharmaceutical companies in meeting their commercialization objectives by providing scientific expertise, sterile manufacturing solutions, parenteral delivery systems and customized support services needed to meet the unique challenges that parenteral products face. For more information, please visit www.baxterbiopharmasolutions.com.