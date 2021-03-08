 

BlackRock Announces Closing of Reorganizations of Five Municipal Closed-End Funds

BlackRock Advisors, LLC today announced that the reorganizations of each of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (“BAF”, CUSIP: 09250G102) BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (“BBK”, CUSIP: 09249H104), BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (“MUH”, CUSIP: 09253P109), BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (“MUS”, CUSIP: 09254A101) with and into BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (“MHD”, CUSIP: 09253N104 and together with BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS, the “Funds”) (the “Reorganizations”) is effective as of the opening for business of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 8, 2021.

In the Reorganizations, common shareholders of BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS received an amount of MHD common shares equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS common shares as determined at the close of business on March 5, 2021. Fractional shares of MHD common shares were not issued in the Reorganizations and consequently cash will be distributed for any such fractional shares.

Relevant details pertaining to the Reorganizations are as follows:

Fund

Ticker

NAV/Share

($)

Share Conversion Ratio

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc.

MHD

16.9927

N/A

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust

BAF

15.2503

0.89746185

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BBK

16.4314

0.96696817

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc.

MUH

15.7316

0.92578578

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc.

MUS

13.8681

0.81612104

In addition, BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS preferred shareholders received on a one-for-one basis MHD preferred shares in an amount equal to the aggregate preferred share liquidation preference held by BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS preferred shareholders immediately prior to the Reorganizations.

