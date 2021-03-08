BlackRock Announces Closing of Reorganizations of Five Municipal Closed-End Funds

BlackRock Advisors, LLC today announced that the reorganizations of each of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (“BAF”, CUSIP: 09250G102) BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (“BBK”, CUSIP: 09249H104), BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (“MUH”, CUSIP: 09253P109), BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (“MUS”, CUSIP: 09254A101) with and into BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (“MHD”, CUSIP: 09253N104 and together with BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS, the “Funds”) (the “Reorganizations”) is effective as of the opening for business of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, March 8, 2021.

In the Reorganizations, common shareholders of BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS received an amount of MHD common shares equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of BAF, BBK, MUH and MUS common shares as determined at the close of business on March 5, 2021. Fractional shares of MHD common shares were not issued in the Reorganizations and consequently cash will be distributed for any such fractional shares.