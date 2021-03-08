Cloud Nine Adds Web3 Tech Entrepreneur, Pavel Bains, CEO of Bluzelle, as Strategic Advisor

Pavel Bains is an entrepreneur, futurist, designer and investor in exponential technologies. A contributing writer to Fast Company, Venture Beat, and Forbes, Bains often speaks on panels and conferences about where digital media, finance and technology are heading.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (CNSX: CNI) is pleased to announce adding blockchain expert, Pavel Bains, CEO and co-founder of Bluzelle Networks Pte. Ltd. (“Bluzelle”), as a Strategic Advisor.

“We are thrilled to have Pavel on board. His in-depth expertise in the space will help pave the way for our extensive roadmap of upcoming emerging technology products, including the proposed closing and launch of partner platform, Limitless Technologies, and the expansion of our partnership with Next Decentrum,” said Allan Larmour, CEO of Cloud Nine.

As a Strategic Advisor, Bains will work together with the senior team at Cloud Nine to align strategic opportunities, support future plans, and help advance Cloud Nine’s ambitious innovation roadmap to capitalize on the global ed-tech market, valued at USD $76.4 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2020 to 2027. (According to a report from Grand View Research , a market research and consulting company headquartered in San Francisco).

“It gives me great pleasure to take on this advisory role at Cloud Nine and contribute to the innovative future plans and products in the decentralized and Web3 space,” said Pavel Bains.

Awarded Technology Pioneer status by the World Economic Forum, Bluzelle is a decentralized database that solves the security, integrity and reliability issues facing data management. Bluzelle has the backing of leading blockchain funds, NGC, Hashed and KR1 amongst others.

“With Pavel’s background in consumer media and decentralized technologies, he can help shape Cloud Nine’s ed-tech platform and new developments and support its efforts to pursue Web3 opportunities on a global scale,” stated Allan Larmour.

Bains is a well-recognized thought leader in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized internet sectors. He led the successful $19.5 million Bluzelle ICO with a stellar set of team and advisors to build a decentralized database for blockchain applications.

An investor in Defi, crypto, and fintech, he invested in fintech startup Bench and virtual reality startup VR Chat. Bains has been a speaker at conferences including the World Blockchain Forum and BlockShow, and appears on CNBC.