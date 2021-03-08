 

INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

LA JOLLA, Calif, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company” or “INmune”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness a patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March 2021.

33rd Annual Roth Virtual Conference
Panel Discussion: Therapeutics Against SARS-CoV-2 – Viral Variants Will Not Fade Away
Panel Date: Monday, March 15, 2021
Panel Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Interested parties may register for the panel here

Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:10 PM Eastern Time
Interested parties may register for the panel here

Please contact your representative at either Roth or Oppenheimer to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with INmune Bio during the respective conference.

About INmune Bio, Inc.
INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently being developed for COVID-19 complications (Quellor), cancer (INB03), Alzheimer’s (XPro595), and NASH (LIVNate). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements
Clinical trials are in early stages and there is no assurance that any specific outcome will be achieved. Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. INB03, Quellor, XPro1595, LIVNate, and INKmune are still in clinical trials or preparing to start clinical trials and have not been approved and there cannot be any assurance that they will be approved or that any specific results will be achieved. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to produce more drug for clinical trials; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company’s business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

INmune Bio Contact:
David Moss, CFO
(858) 964-3720
DMoss@INmuneBio.com

Investor Contact:
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 741-7792
Chuck@lifesciadvisors.com




