IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS Announces the Appointment of a New Director and Four New Members to its Senior Management Team

VAUGHAN, Ontario, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce today the appointment of Ms. Vered Elkouby Nisim, as an independent, non-executive director, to its board of directors. Ms. Nisim has extensive marketing experience including work with JH Design Group, a US leading manufacturer of licensed products including iconic brands such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Marvel, and many more. Ms. Nisim is also the founder of Brellascope, a cutting-edge boutique marketing firm specializing in unique branding strategies and custom marketing solutions. Ms. Nisim has extended her business experience into cannabis as a member of local and state cannabis associations, committees and boards in California and is Founder/Managing Partner, Curagenics, LLC, a company using leading-edge bio-delivery systems to bring the health benefits of CBD to people for pain management, anxiety and several other physical and neurological conditions.



Ignite is also pleased to announce the following appointments to its executive and leaderships teams: