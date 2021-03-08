IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS Announces the Appointment of a New Director and Four New Members to its Senior Management Team
VAUGHAN, Ontario, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce
today the appointment of Ms. Vered Elkouby Nisim, as an independent, non-executive director, to its board of directors. Ms. Nisim has extensive marketing experience including work with JH Design
Group, a US leading manufacturer of licensed products including iconic brands such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Marvel, and many more. Ms. Nisim is also the founder of Brellascope, a
cutting-edge boutique marketing firm specializing in unique branding strategies and custom marketing solutions. Ms. Nisim has extended her business experience into cannabis as a member of local and
state cannabis associations, committees and boards in California and is Founder/Managing Partner, Curagenics, LLC, a company using leading-edge bio-delivery systems to bring the health benefits of
CBD to people for pain management, anxiety and several other physical and neurological conditions.
Ignite is also pleased to announce the following appointments to its executive and leaderships teams:
-
Paul Holden has joined the team as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Holden joins Ignite from the Molson Coors organization where he served in various legal
roles including Vice President, Legal & Industry Affairs at Molson Coors Canada and Head of Legal & Corporate Affairs at Truss Beverages (a cannabis infused beverage joint venture between
Molson Coors and HEXO Corp).
-
Lee Probst has joined the team to lead the sales charge for Ignite as Vice President, Sales. Mr. Probst graduated from Florida State University with a B.S. in Business
Management. Over the past 16 years he has been a leader in Sales, Marketing and Operations within the Sports Nutrition Industry.
-
Manuel Gonzalez will join the team as Vice President, International Business Development and will be joining Ignite in early April. Prior to Ignite, Mr. Gonzalez spent the
past 21 years expanding global distribution networks for both apparel and vape companies while also establishing a company in France that trains sales executives on how to expand businesses
penetration from local to European Union in scope.
-
Zach Gleason joins Ignite as Vice President, Distribution. Mr. Gleason started his career manufacturing and distributing eLiquid in 2013. In 2015 he became Vice President
of Marina Vape and carried that position until 2019 introducing brands such as AQUA, Alternativ, and Alpha Vape to the market. Just prior to joining Ignite, Mr. Gleason was President of Higher
Connection, a Master Distribution company focused on bringing nicotine products to market. Higher Connection was one of the first distributors to introduce Ignite’s synthetic nicotine products to
the marketplace.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare