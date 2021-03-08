 

Falco Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: FPC) announces that both Mr. Benoit Brunet and Ms. Angelina Mehta have resigned as members of the Board of Directors, so that they may focus their efforts on their new professional opportunities. The Corporation also is pleased to report that Mr. Alexander Dann has joined the Board of Directors.

Mr. Bryan A. Coates, Chair of the Board of Directors of Falco, stated: “We would like to thank Mr. Brunet and Ms. Mehta for their valuable services and contributions as members of the Board of Directors. We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Dann to our Board of Directors, as the nominee of Osisko Development Corp. We are confident that Alex's experience and perspective will be of great value to the development of the Horne 5 project.”

Mr. Alexander Dann CPA, CA was recently appointed Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President Finance of Osisko Development Corp. Mr. Dann has more than 25 years of experience leading finance operations and strategic planning for companies in the mining and manufacturing sectors. He obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1995 and holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from L’Université Laval in Québec City. Mr. Dann resided in Rouyn-Noranda from 2000 – 2003 while employed with the Raglan project.

As part of his appointment to the Board, Mr. Dann received 630,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.42 per share representing $0.05 premium over the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on Friday, March 5, 2021. The options are subject to a three-year vesting and a five-year term in accordance with the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan. 

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda (now Glencore Canada Corporation) from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s subsidiary, Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning 18.2% interest.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
514-261-3336
info@falcores.com

Jeffrey White, LL.B, MBA
Director, Investor Relations
416-274-7762
rjwhite@falcores.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falco Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Falco Resources Ltd. (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: FPC) announces that both Mr. Benoit Brunet and Ms. Angelina Mehta have resigned as members of the Board of Directors, so that they may focus …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Falco Resources to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)
11.02.21
Falco Provides Update on the On-Going Collaborative Work Program With Glencore

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
180
Falco Resources(FPC) 5.36 Million oz AuEq Indicated, 1.25 Million oz AuEq Inferred !!