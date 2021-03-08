Mr. Sameah is a senior level executive with extensive hands-on experience in management, business leadership and strategy. He most recently served as CEO of Frontline PCB Solutions, a non-public worldwide leading provider of Pre-Production and Industry 4.0 SW solutions in the PCB industry, presently owned by KLA-Tencor Corp. Prior to Frontline PCB Solutions, he served as Corporate Vice President and Chief Products Officer at Orbotech. Earlier in his career, Mr. Sameah held a wide range of positions from project and product management to senior managerial positions in the electronic components sector as well as the PCB hardware and software components industries.

OMER, Israel, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today that ScoutCam Inc (OTCQB:SCTC), Medigus’ subsidiary and a leading developer and manufacturer of customized micro visual solutions and supplementary technologies, appointed Mr. Yovav Sameah as ScoutCam’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sameah will replace Dr. Yaron Silberman, who will step down to pursue new opportunities.

“I would like to first thank Dr. Yaron Silberman for his significant contribution to ScoutCam over the years. Dr. Silberman played an essential role in laying the groundwork for ScoutCam’s transition from an R&D company to an innovative commercial company,” said Prof. Benad Goldwasser, the Executive Chairman of the Board of ScoutCam.

Prof. Goldwasser added, “I’m glad to welcome Mr. Sameah as ScoutCam’s new CEO. Mr. Sameah has vast experience in leading global hi-tech companies and has a proven ability to generate significant worldwide sales. ScoutCam is now ripe to graduate from its status as an R&D phase company, and we will look to Mr. Sameah to apply his talents and navigate us forward as we transition to a fully-commercialized international company with sales and customers across various industries. I am confident that he will become a significant addition to our management team. This appointment follows a series of new appointments to ScoutCam’s leadership as well as to its board of directors. We are excited to benefit from the expansive network and base of knowledge of our newly established team and believe their contribution to ScoutCam will be invaluable.”