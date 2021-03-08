PainReform Announces $6.0 Million Private Placement

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) (“PainReform” or the “Company”), a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors to raise approximately $6.0 million through the private placement of 1,304,346 ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 652,173 ordinary shares at a combined purchase price of $4.60 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $4.60 per share and will expire five and a half years from the date of issuance. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on March 10, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions set forth in the securities purchase agreements.

The ordinary shares and warrants described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the ordinary shares and the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. PRF-110, the Company’s lead product, is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed prior to closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia. The Company’s proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates.