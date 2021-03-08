 

AMD To Host Digital Launch of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors on March 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will host a digital global launch of the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET.

The digital launch is slated to feature presentations by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering and CTO Mark Papermaster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit, Dan McNamara and appearances by industry-leading data center partners and customers.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu AMD Advanced Micro Devices!
Long
Basispreis 67,41€
Hebel 7,32
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 87,94€
Hebel 6,34
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The launch will be accessible on the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC launch site starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live stream event and will be available for one year after the event.

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages. 

AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Aaron Grabein 
AMD Communications 
(512) 602-8950 
Aaron.Grabein@amd.com

Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
(408) 749-5467
laura.graves@amd.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMD To Host Digital Launch of 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors on March 15, 2021 SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will host a digital global launch of the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET. The digital launch is slated to feature …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Roche provides update on Tecentriq US indication in prior-platinum treated metastatic bladder ...
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of NDA for ...
Heineken N.V. announces CFO succession: Laurence Debroux to be succeeded by Harold van den Broek on 1 June 2021
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
AMD Unveils AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Card, Delivering Exceptional 1440p PC Gaming Experiences
27.02.21
Intel : Spannende Chartkonstellation
26.02.21
NVIDIA: Aktie unter Druck
25.02.21
Hat die Nvidia Aktie mehr Potenzial als jeder Wasserstoff-Highflyer?
23.02.21
Aktien New York: Technologie-Aktien geraten erneut unter Druck
23.02.21
Aktien New York: Technologie-Aktien geraten erneut unter Druck
23.02.21
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Das war nichts!
22.02.21
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
16.02.21
Ark sieht die Neuerfindung des Rechenzentrums – Wie auch du profitierst
13.02.21
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Charttechnische Lichtblicke

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
29.960
AMD auf dem Weg zum Earnings-Crossover mit Intel
20.10.20
15
AMD liefert eine APU für die neue ATARI VCS Konsole (Ataribox)!!!